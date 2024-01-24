India vs England Test series: dates, start time in UK and how to watch it all on TV

England will take on one of the toughest tasks in world cricket when they travel to face India in a five-Test series and you can find out how and when you can watch it

England will take on India in a five-Test series in what is expected to be a major challenge for Ben Stokes' side.

England were beaten 3-1 by the hosts on their last visit in 2021 and India will provide a huge test for a team that has not played Test cricket since the last match of the 2023 Ashes series. However, under Stokes and Brendon McCullum, England have not lost a series since the arrival of the New Zealand coach .

England have beaten the likes of South Africa, New Zealand and Pakistan as well as recording draws with New Zealand and Australia. Some things have changed since England were last in a Test with Stuart Broad's retirement and England's dismal performance in the Cricket World Cup in India. It is expected to be a tough challenge in a country where England have not enjoyed success since 2012.

It seemed until recently that the much-anticipated series would not be broadcast on UK TV, but TNT Sports will now be showing the series in every sense of the word, as UK fans can catch every ball and every boundary. TNT Sports also announced that it will become the new official broadcast home for England's men's tours of India in 2024, 2025 and 2028.

So, with the series starting tomorrow, let's take a look at what you need to know and how to watch it.

When does the series start?

The five-Test round will begin on January 25 in Hyderabad. All times in the United Kingdom.

First test: January 25-29, Hyderabad – 4 am

Second test: February 2-6, Visakhapatnam – 4 am

Third test: February 15-19, Rajkot – 4 am

Fourth test: February 23-27, Ranchi – 4 am

Fifth test: March 7-11, Dharamsala – 4 am

What is the difference?

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, KS Bharath, Dhruv Gurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed. Sooraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan.





England: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Fox, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark . wood.

How do you watch it?

TNT Sports can be streamed live on Discovery+ appCoverage will begin at 3.45am GMT. You can upgrade to TNT Sports on Sky for £28 a month. Sports fans can catch TNT Sports 1, 2, 3 and 4 on Sky. You can upgrade and know the terms and conditions here.

You can now also watch the Champions League on Amazon Prime By getting Discovery+ Premium for £29.99 per month on top of your Amazon Prime subscription. Find out how you can watch the Champions League on Amazon here.