ERSC Amberg brings forwards from Canada

ERSC Amberg can announce its latest new signing for next season in the Bayern Ice Hockey League: striker Tanner Campbell moves from Regina Cougars to Amberger Wild Lions of Canada’s CWUAA university league – which belongs to the leading USSport Association. Like his future team partner Brett Minnier, the 25-year-old comes from Kelowna, British Columbia, where they also played for the West Kelowna Warriors (BCHL) with Amberg fan favorite Liam Blackburn.

Contact was made through an agent, says Amberg’s sporting director, Chris Spanger: “Initially, there were 40 candidates on the roster and finally Tanner wrote to us directly. We received a recommendation from Liam Blackburn, who saw that Tanner was technically very outstanding. He is strong and therefore European ice hockey would be a good fit for him,” Spanger continues.

In the end, a chance arose that Brett Minnier, Sean Campbell and Tanner Campbell – both unrelated – could go together in Canada: “The feedback from our players has been consistently positive,” Spanger confirms. It is also planned that the players in Canada will train together more often – it is very likely that this trio will also form an offensive line at ERSC.

Tanner Campbell (1.73m, 73kg) played a total of 183 games in BCHL’s Los Kelowna, Prince George and Salmon scoring 119 points. With ERSC-Löwen he will receive the jersey with jersey number 51.

There is more information about individuals: striker Patrick Bellinger will belong to the expanded Bayern squad, but at the same time he will also be registered for the ERSC U23 team. On the other hand, striker Mario Strobel leaves the Black in an unknown destination after two years.