Meeting in Lucerne – Kambundji with a slight increase – Lobalu with a standard meeting – Sports

Mujinga Kambundji introduced himself to the athletics crowd for the second time this outdoor season. Positive first: Kambunji’s grand goal of being able to walk without pain has been achieved. “I didn’t feel any pain until the end,” said the relieved Bernese native after the race.

The time of 11.24 seconds was almost irrelevant. Even if Kambunji admits he’s a bit impatient with the World Cup in Budapest, which starts in a month’s time. The 31-year-old would love to keep up with the fastest again. One of them, without a doubt, is Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce. The two-time Olympic champion over 100 meters shone in Lucerne in great outdoor conditions with a time of 10.82 seconds, setting a new record in the meet.

Tom Elmer secured a podium finish. The LC Zurich athlete was only beaten by Spain’s Adel Meshal at 1,500 metres.

From a Swiss point of view, the 800-meter runners managed to convince. Laure Hoffmann set a new season’s best of 2:00.48 and finished third. Rachel Pilliod even set a new personal best of 2:00.95. The 28-year-old has only switched from the 400m to the dual track this season.

However, pole press Angelica Moser, who had to be content with a height of 4.45 metres, wasn’t up to the pace. High jumper Loïc Gasch is not in the best shape after a break of several weeks due to sore feet. The man covered a distance of 2.14 m.

Lupalo achieves his goal

Meanwhile, Dominic Luballo ensured that the meeting was concluded successfully. The refugee, who lives in St. Gallen, set a new meet record over 3,000 meters with a time of 7:38.98. This was the goal of the South Sudanese. Lobalu would like to start for Switzerland at the World Championships in Budapest. The IAAF has not yet responded to a request from Swiss Athletics.