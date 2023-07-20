Wild Wings: Tim Keeler to replace Ryan Marsh – Sport

Tim Keeler – most recently in Ravensburg and Kassel – will replace Ryan Marsh on the Wild Wings coaching staff. For family reasons, Marsh is no longer available to the Schwenningers. The new goalkeeper coach is Jaakko Valkama.







After Ryan Marsh informed the officials a few days ago that he would not continue at Neckar for family reasons, a new assistant head coach Steve Walker was found in Tim Keeler on short notice.

Rationale by Ryan Marsh

Saying farewell to Schoeningen, outgoing assistant coach Ryan Marsh said: “My time with the Wild Wings has given me incredible career growth because it was exactly the experience I was looking for. It was great working with the players and I was eager to come back and build on that with Steve Walker.” In a very short time, I have had an opportunity in my home country in which I can also stay with my daughters, who have recently given me the feeling that they need me with them. Many thanks to the entire organization for the opportunities to work under such professional conditions. I hope all fans understand my situation.”

Tim Keeler is looking forward to his job with the Wild Wings: “I’m really excited about the time ahead at Schwenningen. Having been contacted by Stefan Wagner and following very good discussions with Steve Walker, I’m delighted to work in such a traditional position that can also build on really professional structures.” confirms the Wild Wings’ new assistant coach.

Jaco Valcama

In addition to Tim Kehler, Jaakko Valkama will also be part of the staff going forward. With Finn, a full-time coach with plenty of international experience from the KHL will take care of the goalkeepers, although he will also act as a youth goalkeeper coach.











Kevin Richter is also new

The coaching staff was completed by Kevin Richter. The Wild Wings Future Coach will be with the team at regular intervals as a Skills Coach.

Statement by Stefan Wagner

“It was quite surprising to have to respond again in terms of an assistant coach. In the case of Ryan Marsh, obviously private reasons take priority. I am very happy that we were able to find such an experienced man with Tim Keeler on such short notice. With Jaakko Valkama and Kevin Richter, we’ve also been able to intensify the collaboration with young people,” says managing director Stefan Wagner, who will be able to welcome the new coaching staff to the site in the middle of next week, with Steve Walker and Jaakko Valkama already arriving in Schwenningen.