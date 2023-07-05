Matt Fritz Otel – Shoes

The luxury shoe entrepreneur was 76 years old

Fritz Oetzer once said: “Shoes can change a woman.” Since the Munich native completed his apprenticeship at Burberry, Churches and John Lobb in London, his passion for shoes has never left him. Building on the legacy, know-how and experience of his father’s company since 1947, he founded his footwear and accessories brand Unutzer in 1989. On June 30, Fritz Unutzer died at the age of 76 after a serious illness.

After living in London and Paris, Peter and Fritz Unutzer followed in their father’s footsteps and continued to run the family business and fashion house “U-Sportmoden” on Munich’s most beautiful shopping street, which has existed since 1947. At the end of the 60s, they opened a haute couture boutique “The English House” at Maximilianstraße 32.

The success story of the Unutzer brand began with the creation of the first classic – the ballerina, in all kinds of colors, which quickly became an indispensable accessory in German high society in the mid-1990s.

In order to guarantee the highest standards of quality and longevity, Uutile acquired its own production facility in Italy, at Fossò near Venice, at the end of the 1980s. From there he supplied clients such as Eickhoff, Breuninger, Engelhorn and KaDeWe as well as his own boutiques in Munich, Hamburg, Berlin and Venice.

Today there is still a Uutile shop at Stollbergstraße 17. The factory in Veneto produces about 50,000 shoes each year. Clients come mainly from German-speaking countries, as well as from the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Great Britain, Japan and the USA. Unutzer’s legacy is secure: two years ago, his young son Fritz joined the company.

