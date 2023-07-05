Alternative Meta “threads” on Twitter are not available in the EU at this time

The launch of the Meta app “Threads” in the European Union has been indefinitely delayed. Privacy concerns are delaying the company in launching a new Twitter competitor for European users.

There are no starting “leads” on the horizon in the European Union

Predicting Twitter’s new Meta competitor, which was about to kick off, is now receiving an unexpected damper. Just days after Elon Musk took further action to purge the private Twitter community, the new Meta threading app should be available in the Apple and Google app stores starting Thursday (July 6). However, before the planned launch, an unexpected development severely shattered the hopes of those who were eagerly awaiting Twitter’s new competitor.

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, will not offer “threads” to its rival Twitter in the EU for the foreseeable future.

privacy concerns

In its American format, the platform informed users that a large amount of data would be collected from them. This includes health and financial data, browser history, location information, purchases, contacts, search histories, and sensitive information.

However, due to the strict data protection regulations in the European Union, the Meta has to overcome higher hurdles than those in the USA or Great Britain, where the launch takes place on Thursday. The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) has been informed of the new service and said it will not be rolled out in the EU “at this time”.

However, it is suspected that the data protection authority did not actively block the service. Instead, the tech giant has yet to prepare the service for a European launch outside the UK, since that country is not fully subject to EU data protection regulations or the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

