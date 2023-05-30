Match for 5th place in U-17 European Championship – Switzerland U-17 loses to England and misses World Cup qualifiers – Sports

Despite the progression, the U17 National Team lost 4-2 to England. In the European Championship match for fifth place, direct qualification to the World Cup was at stake.

Because of the best record of the losing teams from the quarter-finals of the European Championships, the SFV junior team and England battled the match at the European Junior Championships in Hungary for fifth place, which decided qualification for the 2023 World Cup. However, Switzerland missed out on participating in the tournament after losing 4-2.

The Swiss team got off to a good start, but was increasingly forced into a defensive stance. In the 17th minute, Switzerland goalkeeper Jennert Musliga had to get behind him for the first time when Archie Gray scored a stunning goal to make it 1-0 for England.

The Swiss do not reward themselves

However, Switzerland remained tenacious and equalized in first-half injury time by Elio Ruffener. Sasha Stoach’s side took the momentum from the dressing room and Demir Şemalia scored the first goal with a free kick in the 52nd minute.

As the match progressed, the English picked up the gear and took the lead again with double shots from Zak Lovelace (67) and Michael Golding (68). Kadan Young set the final point with a score of 4: 2 in the 76th minute of the match.



