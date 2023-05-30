All news about sports

4:26 p.m

Formula 1 donates one million euros to Emilia Romagna

The Formula 1 Grand Prix at Imola on Wednesday has been canceled due to severe damage caused by storms in the Emilia-Romagna region. The worst floods in a hundred years so far claimed the lives of 14 people and had to evacuate more than 25 thousand people. As the Formula 1 entourage travels early to Monte Carlo for the upcoming Grand Prix next week, the first category is actively supporting the region. Temporarily stuck in the small town between his hotel and the team’s factory in Faenza on the way to the sponsor’s event, Alpha Tauri driver Nyck de Vries got a room from his McLaren mechanic and mentioned that the lobby served as a shelter for people who had to be evacuated. His teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, lent a hand at Faenza by shoveling mud off the road.

Formula 1 itself transferred 1 million euros (about 974,000 francs) to the official agency for regional security and civil protection in Emilia-Romagna. “I was born and raised in the wonderful region of Emilia-Romagna, a region that is going through some of the saddest moments in its history,” says Formula 1 Managing Director Stefano Domenicali.

“The situation the communities are in here is appalling, but I know the resilience and passion of the people of the region, like many people across Italy, will get through this crisis. We must do everything we can to support them through this difficult time and that is why we are making donations to support Relief efforts on the ground Speaking on behalf of the entire Formula 1 community: our thoughts are with all those affected and we thank the emergency services for their unbelievable tireless efforts.

Fans must get their ticket fees back, when it is still unclear when the Grand Prix will take place.

Ferrari had already transferred 1 million euros to the Civil Protection Authority on Thursday. Formula 1 and its teams are asking everyone for help and saying: “Every donation counts!”

https://protezionecivile.regione.emilia-romagna.it/notizie-in-evidenza/conto-corrente-alluvioni-maggio-2023#

Current account in the name of the Agency for Regional Security and Civil Protection of Emilia-Romagna.

In order to facilitate donations within the framework of the fundraising campaign organized by the Region “Aid for Emilia-Romagna”, those wishing to pay into the indicated current account can also use the abbreviation: AGENZIA REGIONALE SIC.T. Civil Protagonist Emilia Romagna.