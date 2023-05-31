The German Confederation team plays in America during the season! Unusual date | sports

A long journey for Hansi’s children is imminent…

The German national team is making an international trip to the USA in October. The German Football Association announced this on Tuesday afternoon. There, the national team will play a friendly match against the United States, the host country for the 2026 World Cup, and another opponent. Mexico, co-hosting the World Cup, was already under discussion.

SPORT BILD reported on the trip at the beginning of the year.

Unusual position! Normally it is not usual for the national team to make such a long journey during the Bundesliga season. The club’s managers certainly wouldn’t be happy if their stars returned to training late after a long trip.

The DFB made its last trip to the USA in May-June 2013 with Flick as assistant to national coach Joachim Loew, playing matches against Ecuador (4:2) and USA (3:4).

The German Football Association also announced that Germany will play Japan in Wolfsburg on September 9 and France in Dortmund on September 12.

National coach Hansi Flick: “For me, the matches against Japan and France are very important points in our plan to prepare for the European Championships in our country.”

And further: “Then we will meet the host of the World Cup, the United States of America, who has great motivation in preparing for the tournament on his home soil. This game is a very attractive challenge both in terms of sport and atmosphere.”

Rudi Völler, DFB sporting director: “After the two very interesting home matches against France and Japan, it is important to be on site, have conversations and make contact with the goal of the next World Cup. Even if we are all looking forward to the European Championships at home next year, which is Central to all our plans, they are part of the professional preparation to tackle the next tournament at an early stage in order to create optimal conditions there as well.”