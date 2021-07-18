Massive North American wildfires – Fires in Canada and Oregon push firefighters to the limit

– Fires in Canada and Oregon are pushing firefighters to the limit The Forest Service warns of “fire tornadoes” and “fire clouds” caused by “simply all the worst possible conditions at once.” Another heat wave is looming in Canada.

Ongoing intense wildfires in the western United States and Canada are pushing firefighters to the limits. Although they had to fight several fires themselves, California authorities on Saturday promised to send reinforcements to the approximately 2,100 firefighters currently deployed in neighboring southern Oregon against the so-called illegal fire. In the Canadian eastern province of Ontario, firefighters were hoping to get reinforcements from Mexico.

The illegal fire is currently the largest fire in the USA. On Saturday, an area at least the size of New York City caught fire. Only seven percent of them have been contained, the authorities’ Inciweb website reported. It said on the website that due to the heat, drought and wind, the fire had expanded significantly. So at least 20 homes were destroyed.

The illegal fire was caused by lightning and is currently the largest wildfire in North America. It threatens the Klamath Territory, the Indian people of Oregon.

Fire tornado warning

Authorities warned that several “clouds of flames”, which are now kilometers high in the air, could lead to lightning strikes and “fire tornadoes”. “We had record heat and it was all simply the worst possible conditions all at once,” US Forest Service spokeswoman Susan Florey told The Oregonian.

Meanwhile, California weather authorities have warned of several dry thunderstorms and dangerous lightning strikes. While evacuating several areas, the Department of Homeland Security assured all undocumented immigrants in the area not to be afraid to seek help. There are no controls in the areas where emergency and disaster assistance is provided.

This drone photo shows a Pyroculus cloud, also known as the "Fire Cloud". This can carry smoke and ash up to an altitude of 9000 metres.

In Canada, authorities are expecting extreme temperatures from Alberta to Ontario in the coming days. Bad air quality warnings were issued in four provinces. According to scientists, current heat waves are unimaginable without climate change.

