Uncertain earthquake: 51 miles southeast of Gainesville, Alachua County, Florida, USA on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 12:58 GMT

July 17, 2021
Jordan Lambert

Our AllQuakes monitoring service received reports of an earthquake in or near Gainesville, Florida, USA at approximately 00:58 GMT. Unless confirmed by at least one national or international seismological agency, its status remains uncertain.

16. July. 01:04 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 6 minutes.

Compare earthquake data from different agencies

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900


Previous earthquake map

