“Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy” is currently available for free

With Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel Entertainment released the game inspired by the hit film of the same name in 2021. In the third-person action adventure, the player as Star-Lord leads the crew around Drax, Gamora, Rocket, and Groot across the universe. In an attempt to solve the team's lack of funds, the crew accidentally plunges the entire galaxy into chaos.

Mission: Prevent impending interplanetary collapse on their own. You shoot your way through rival attackers to classics like “Don't Fear The Reaper” integrated into the game.

Similar to the film, the game did particularly well with the fictional group members' sense of humor. GamePro described the title shortly after its release as “a complete success for Guardians fans”. On Steam, the game has a “Very Positive” rating in over 24,000 reviews. The single-player adventure is still available there for just under 60 francs.

Meanwhile, Epic Games is delighting fans with a special promotion: players can get the title for free in the store until January 11 at 5 p.m. So, if you haven't enjoyed fighting next to a tree and a raccoon, you can do so now.

“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”