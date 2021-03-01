Teaser and details about the new character Hu Tao • JPGAMES.DE

Personal renewal Jinshin effect The last time was in the beginning of February, As a spear user Xiao entered the field. Now the next addition has been announced and development studio miHoYo has posted a teaser as well as some details about the ghost Hu Tao.

As evidenced by the joke, a good lady has a relationship with the afterlife. As the current director of Wangsheng Funeral Home, she knows the line between the world of the living and the dead like the back of her hand.

More information on Hu Tao

In addition to the joke, there were some other details about Hu Tao, especially on the Genshin Impact Twitter account. Like Xiao before her, the director fights with a bayonet, but uses a Bayrou item. Your initial ability consumes a portion of your health, but temporarily increases the damage you take. She can also make up for this through her elemental explosion, which not only inflicts damage but also heals Hu Tao.

Despite her bleak job, Huo Tao is said to have a very cheerful personality and hates sitting down and doing nothing. By the way, Brianna Knickerbocker spoke her in English, while Takahashi Rei spoke in Japanese with her own voice. The story search about Hu Tao will be titled “Papilio Charontis” chapter, in which you will reach Adventure Rank 40 and must have completed the first chapter of Archon Mission: Chapter 2 “Farewell, Old Lord” in advance.

By the way, in the “Moment of Bloom” prayer from March 2 to 16, you have an increased chance of getting a new five-star character. The four-star characters Chongyun, Xingqiu and Xiangling are more easily available through event prayers.

This is the Jinshin effect

Genshin Impact is available for PlayStation 4, mobile devices, and computers. On Official Website You can find PC client and more information about Genshin Impact. Posted on other platforms, Nintendo Switch, for example, is already in planning. The title will also appear on PlayStation 5, with revised graphics and load times. But Jinshin does have an effect It grossed over $ 245 million. It is already now The soundtrack is available from Spotify and Co.!

Personal humor for Hu Tao

Across SiliconieraAnd the miHoYo Photos: Jinshin Impact, miHoYo