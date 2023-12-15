Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly building a massive estate with a bunker in Hawaii

– Mark Zuckerberg reportedly owns a huge estate with a bunker built in Hawaii Mark Zuckerberg is planning his new home for $270 million. The project is shrouded in mystery and the property is closely guarded.

An idyllic island in the Pacific: Kauai is considered one of the most beautiful islands in the world. The photo shows a public beach with part of Zuckerberg’s property behind it.

“It’s like Fight Club — you’re not talking about Fight Club.” This is what a former worker who participated in building the Koolau farm on the island of Kauai, the smallest island in Hawaii, says. Wired magazine calls the man David. It is a pseudonym because all employees contractually agree to complete confidentiality. One of them was reportedly fired for sharing a photo of the project on Snapchat.

The owner of the Coolao farm, which is heavily guarded by security guards, is Mark Zuckerberg. Technical magazine “Wired” Based on conversations, plans and court documents, he now wants to know what the Meta-CEO is planning for the 566-hectare property – the equivalent of about 800 football fields.

The partially completed complex will consist of more than a dozen buildings with at least 30 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms. The center will consist of two villas with a total area of ​​55 thousand square meters. A network of 11 treehouses connected by rope bridges is planned in a nearby forested area.

The two central villas will be connected by a tunnel leading to an underground bunker with an area of ​​5,000 square metres. There will be living quarters, a machinery room and an escape hatch accessed via a ladder. Former worker David says: “There are cameras everywhere,” and the documents confirm this, according to the magazine. More than 20 cameras are shown in the plans for a smaller farm building alone.

Wired assumes the total cost of land and buildings will be at least $270 million. The property must be as self-sufficient as possible and have its own water supply and pumping system.

Not only the builders, but also the donors on Kauai: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan. Photograph: Peter Barreras/Invision/AP

After Zuckerberg’s land purchases initially met resistance, the situation on Kauai largely calmed down. The couple creates jobs through massive construction and is one of the island’s most important donors. Since 2018, Chan and Zuckerberg have donated millions to local initiatives.

“They live like gods”

But critical voices still exist. Some Kauai residents are upset about rising land prices, while others say Zuckerberg has succeeded in wooing the island’s political decision-makers to his side with well-paying legal mandates.

Wired also spoke to media theorist Douglas Rushkoff about the build. In his book “The Survival of the Rich,” he explained, based on interviews, how the richest people want to survive the end of the world. Rushkoff criticizes the belief that “rich people with enough money and technology can live like gods and overcome the misfortunes that befall everyone else.”

Now Rushkoff says that if anyone has enough money to protect himself from the harm he does to society, it’s Zuckerberg. “Now he can go to Hawaii and build a fort.” The plans for the bunker will show that Zuckerberg cares not only about luxury, but also “about his own skin.”

A spokeswoman for Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan said the family feels comfortable on Kauai. She is determined to preserve the natural beauty of the farm. Less than one percent of the property will be built. The remaining part of the property is dedicated to agriculture, nature and animal protection.

