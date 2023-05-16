Magic gate man

Homepage sports ice hockey Tölzer Lowen

from: Patrick Star

is divided

Löwen’s new signing Yannick Bauer (centre) scored a magical goal in the match against Passau. Standing behind the goal, he knocked out Blackhawks goaltender Rafael Fussinger with a lightning-fast move. © Roland Rabel

Tölzer Löwen announces a contract extension and a new signing: Yannic Bauer moves from Deggendorfer SC to Isarwinkel. In addition, striker Anton Engel extends his contract.

Bad tools – Yannick Dube impressed the Toles fans two decades ago with his magic goals: standing behind the opponent’s goal, he knelt down for a short time, grabbed the puck and made a lightning-fast turn. Before the goalkeeper could react, the puck was in the net. Another person who has also mastered this trick – and has an almost identical first name – is Yannic Bauer. Like Dobbie, Bauer scored 2-1 in the match against the Passau Blackhawks on December 28 last year – great to watch on a YouTube video.

Yannick Bauer, “Unpleasant Discount”

Bauer started his career at EV Regensburg. After two years of minor hockey in Canada, he returned to Germany to Starbulls Rosenheim. In the past two years he has been chasing goals for Deggendorf, scoring 30 goals in 91 matches. In addition to his attacking qualities, the winger impresses above all with his uncompromising dueling leadership, according to the press release. “Yanick is toxic, scores a lot of shots and is an unpleasant opponent for everyone,” managing director Fabian Schlager says of the new No. 89. “His speed and fighting demeanor will greatly help us.” Coach Ryan Foster also has the advantage of having a lot of faith in the young striker: “Lanic was a smaller role last year. He is very talented and will really ignite the competition for more Ice Age and responsibility with us.”

Anton Engel “will continue to evolve”

Anton Engel, forward with Tölzer Löwen © Tölzer Löwen

Anton Engel is a similar type of player. He had nine goals and five assists last season. Ryan Foster says Engel is hard to stop because of his speed and toughness in duels: “He makes life difficult for every opponent with his hard work and quick style of play. Physically, he’s superior to many and uses that to his advantage with his many checks and in duels on the boards.” Foster is convinced: “He’s a very good skater and will continue to develop again this year.” Engel is happy to continue to support Löwen’s playing ability: “We as a team owe the fans a much better season and I’m going to do my part. I want to develop more at Tölz and I’ll do my best in every game.” .

You can find more current news from the surrounding area at Merkur.de/Bad Tölz.