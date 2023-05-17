conversion bar. A cup for Man United? ++ Granit Xhaka wants to leave Arsenal ++ Seoane Thema at Gladbach

What will happen to Lionel Messi? His departure from PSG appears to be over and, in all likelihood, he will leave the club for free in the summer. Recently, the French News Agency reported that Messi’s move to Saudi Arabia, to Al-Hilal, is fixed. Messi’s father, Jorge, later denied the rumour.

Meanwhile, Barcelona did not give up hope that its prodigal son would return after two years. “We are doing everything we can to bring Messi back to Barcelona,” Barcelona coach Joan Laporta said after winning the championship title on Sunday evening.

Laporta on Messi deal: “We want Leo – we will not offer crazy numbers for that or any other deal. We will try to make things work with the feasibility plan, waiting for approval.” 🔵🔴🇦🇷 #F.C.B “Where will Leo play? Even Xavi, there is no problem with the best player in the world.” pic.twitter.com/56L0Ghr351 – Fabrizio Romano May 15, 2023

But the situation is not easy. La Liga coach Javier Tebas has been skeptical lately, describing Messi’s potential return to Barcelona as “very complicated”. The Catalans could no longer afford the magic flea two years ago, the debts were so huge. Messi said goodbye in tears at that time, but said that one day they will meet again.

Is it time to go back? If successful, salaries should be cut and players let go. Club legend Sergio Busquets has just announced his end at FC Barcelona – some saw this as another indication of Messi’s return at Camp Nou.