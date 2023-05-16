After three World Cup bankruptcies: only Germany finals | sports

Three bankruptcies, zero points. This is Germany’s worst World Cup start in years. After two days without a game, national coach Harold Kreis’ (64′) team will continue against Denmark (7:20pm, Sport 1, Magenta Sport) in Tampere on Thursday. On Tuesday, the team recovered in nature, and there was no training. This must happen to reach the minimum quarter-final target set by the Association (DEB).

►victories. The remaining preliminary round matches against Denmark, France and Austria-Hungary must be won. Germany now has four quarter-finals.

Read also

►Exploit opportunities. In a 2-3 tie against the United States, our team had a number of first-class scoring chances. However, many of those have been forgiven. A true scorer is missing.

►Power play We did not take advantage of the game of superiority (four chances) to score goals against the Americans. USA, on the other hand, scored the winning goal in the power play (Sider was in the penalty area) to make the score 3:2. Special penalties should be avoided, of course.

You can hear the Cologne fans clearly Hertha sneered at the beating of the Berlin party

►playing style. There should be more movement in front of the opponent’s goal and the goalkeeper’s view should be blocked if possible. Then the so-called “dirty” goals will succeed.

What encourages: With offensive defender Leon Jawanke, there is now a player in the squad who will liven up our majority game. The newcomer from Mannheim (four-year contract, estimated value of €240,000 plus annual bonuses) celebrated his World Cup debut against the USA. The team spirit is also good. The team still believes in the quarter-finals and vowed to prepare for the upcoming World Cup matches over a barbecue evening.