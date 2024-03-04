Lufthansa introduces Allegris on Canadian routes

MUNICH – Lufthansa wants to start Allegris flights in May. The first A350 routes have now been confirmed.

Allegris is stuck in the approval process. Lufthansa has already installed the new on-board world on the first A350-900, except in first class. Two aircraft are currently awaiting official approval of the new business class at Teruel.

Lufthansa has now decided on the launch window for the Allegris. The new product will be introduced for the first time “in May”, Lufthansa Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Heiko Reitz told “FVW” ahead of the ITB travel trade fair.

According to Reitz, the Alegres can initially be enjoyed on the Munich-Vancouver route. A second destination, Toronto, has already been decided.

In Allegris configuration, Lufthansa's A350 has 267 seats – four in first class, 38 in business class, 24 in premium economy and 201 in regular economy class.

Until the new first class suites are approved, Lufthansa installs economy seats in the front rows as placeholders, although these are not bookable. Lufthansa expects the first Boeing 787-9 with the Allegris cabin this year. Lufthansa does not have first class on the Dreamliner.

