US backs UN probe into Gaza incident that kills dozens – March 4, 2024

The US is helping the United Nations investigate an aid-related incident that killed dozens of people in the Gaza Strip last week, the US State Department said on Monday.

Why is it important?

According to health officials in the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces shot and killed more than 100 Palestinians on Thursday. Some injured survivors said they were shot by Israeli forces as they rushed to collect food for their families. Israel blamed the crowding around aid trucks for the deaths, saying victims were either trampled or run over.

Pressure has mounted on Israel over the widely condemned killings. Several countries have joined the UN's call for an investigation. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the situation needed an effective independent investigation.

Key quotes

“The UN will examine the nature of the injuries to determine whether the gunshot victims were a small number or were run over or crushed. I mentioned sending employees to hospitals. Trucks in horrific events,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters on Monday.

“So it appears that the UN is at least making its own assessment of the events, and we support them.

environment

According to Israel, Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people. Since then, Israel has been carrying out military attacks in the Gaza Strip ruled by Hamas. According to the local Ministry of Health, the bombing of the small area killed 30,000 Palestinians.

Most of the Gaza Strip was flattened by Israel's offensive. Nearly 2.3 million people are displaced and on the brink of starvation. South Africa has accused Israel of state-directed genocide at the World Court. Israel has denied the allegations, saying it acted in self-defense.