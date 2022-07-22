Liz Truss: Queen of Mistakes and Embarrassment

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is on her way to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister. Just like her current boss, Truss is a magnet for blunders and awkward moments.

Liz Truss is one of the last candidates to run for Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Conservative Party members will now choose between her and former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak in the final round.





While Sunak has received the most support from members of Parliament, polls indicate that Truss is more popular among party members. However, the race is still open.





In Johnson’s footsteps





Like its likely predecessor Boris Johnson, Truss is a fault machine. For example, a few days ago, after his campaign speech, she couldn’t find her way out and wandered around the room aimlessly for several minutes.