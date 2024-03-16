March 16, 2024

Line-ups for round 115 of Milan-Sanremo

Final standings with all 25 teams


Scene Milan-Sanremo 2023 | Photo: Cor Foss

March 15, 2024 | (rsn) – The Italian spring classic Milan-Sanremo (1.UWT) will be played for the 115th time on Saturday. The first of the five highlights on the international racing calendar this time driving over 288 kilometers from Pavia to Sanremo and eventually climbing the famous Cipressa and Poggio once again before deciding on the Via Roma.

The starting lineup includes all eighteen world teams, including Bora–hansgrohe, as well as seven teams from the second division, which again includes Swiss side Tudor.

Officially confirmed lineups for the 115th edition of Milan-Sanremo:


Alpecin-Desoninc: Mathieu van der Poel, Sylvain Delaire, Gianni Vermeersch, Søren Krage Andersen, Axel Lawrence, Xandro Morris, Jasper Philipsen


Arkia – Bed and Breakfast Hotels: Arnaud Demar, Vincenzo Albanese, Clement Champsin, Mathis Le Père, Thibaut Guernalek, Lukacs Ossian, Miles Scotson


Astana Kazakhstan team: Simone Velasco, Cece Paul, Evgeny Fedorov, Michele Gazzoli, Alexei Lutsenko, Samuel Battistella, Christian Scarone


Bora – Hansgrohe: Danny van Poppel, Giovanni Aliotti, Nico Deans, Patrick Gamper, Marco Haller, Ryan Mullen, Matteo Sobrero


Cofidis: Benjamin Thomas, Thomas Champion, Nicola Debomarchais, Simon Jeschke, Stefano Oldani, Harrison Wood, Axel Zengel


Koratek Team – Vinny Fantini: Niccolò Bonifacio, Valerio Conte, Davide Baldacchini, Marco Morgano, Lorenzo Quartucci, Cristian Sparagli, Kirilo Tsarenko


Decathlon – AG2R La Mondial: Oliver Naesen, Benoît Cosnefroy, Dries de Bondt, Sander de Pestel, Edwald Boasson Hagen, Larry Warbas, Andrea Vendram


EF Education – EasyPost: Andre Amador, Alberto Bitiol, Jonasroch, Harrison Sweeney, Yohei Todomi, Michael Wallgren, Maren Veen den Berg

Groupama – FDJ: Stefan Küng, Sven-Erik Byström, Laurence Pethe, Lorenzo Germani, Quentin Butcher, Clement Rousseau, Samuel Watson


Inos Grinders: Filippo Ganna, Michal Kwiatkowski, Jonathan Narvaez, Thomas Pidcock, Salvatore Puccio, Luke Rowe, Ben Swift


Intermarch – And you: Biniyam Jermay, Lillian Kalmijn, Tom Bacot, Dion Smith, Mike Teunissen, Gijs van Hooke, George Zimmerman


Israel – Premier Tech: Simon Clarke, Guillaume Boivin, Jacob Fuglsang, Ethan Vernon, Hugo Holly, Riley Sheehan, Corbin Strong


Lidl Trick: Mads Pedersen, Toms Scoggins, Jacopo Mosca, Ryan Gibbons, Alex Kirsch, Jonathan Milan, Jasper Stuyven


Lotto – Destiny: Pascal Einkhorn, Cedric Belens, Victor Campenaerts, Jasper de Buist, Jarrad Drezner, Jacopo Guarnieri, Maxime van Giles


Movistar Team: Davide Cimolai, John Barrenechea, Carlos Canal, Lorenzo Melese, Manilo Moro, Sergio Samitier, Gonzalo Serrano


Soudal – Quick Step: Julian Alaphilippe, Casper Asgren, Mattia Cattaneo, Joseph Cerny, Gianni Moscone, Casper Pedersen, Luc Lamberti


dsm company team – PostNL: Patrick Bevin, Pavel Bittner, Roman Combo, Alex Edmondson, Chris Hamilton, Martin Tosfeld, Kevin Vermarke


Jayco Team – AlUla: Alessandro De Marchi, Davide De Brito, Luke Durbridge, Lucas Hamilton, Michael Hepburn, Michael Matthews, Luke Blabb


Polti – Cometa Team: Giovanni Leonardi, David Paes, Mattia Paes, Mirco Maestri, Andrea Pietropone, German Dario Gomez, Diego Pablo Sevilla.


Visma Team – Bike Rental: Christophe Laporte, Olaf Kooij, Johannes Stone-Mettet, Tosh van der Sande, Mick van Dycke, Tim van Dycke, Julian Vermut


Tudor Pro Cycling Team: Matthieu Trentin, Alexander Kamp, Peter Klemen, Arthur Klockers, Alexander Krieger, Marius Mayrhofer, Rick Plümers

UAE Team: Tadej Pogacar, Alessandro Coffi, Mark Hirschi, Tim Wellens, Brandon McNulty, Domin Novak, Diego Olise


Navigation Uno-X: Alexander Kristof, Jonas Abrahamsen, Frederik Dverness, Stian Friedheim, Odd Christian Eckinge, Jonas Evreby Hvidberg, Søren Werenskjöld


VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizani: Davide Gabboro, Alessio Martinelli, Enrico Zanoncello, Filippo Magli, Martin Marcellusi, Alessandro Tonelli, Samuele Zuccarato


Bahrain is victorious: Matej Mohoric, Nikias Arendt, Damiano Caruso, Matevez Juvecar, Fran Miholjevic, Andreas Pasqualon, Fred Wright

