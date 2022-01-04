Light earthquake of 4.3 on the Richter scale – Hawaii County, Hawaii, USA, Monday, January 3, 2022 at 2:13 pm local time

Contribute:
View of the ocean in Hawaii (42 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds : Our two storey house was shaking enough that we could feel it and hear the windows shaking from the inside too. It doesn’t seem to last long, maybe 10 seconds. Our neighbors a few miles away said they felt it, too. | 1 user found this interesting
Ocean view, Hawaii (43.9 km from the WSW epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short : I felt a jolt at about 2:15 PM Hawaiian time | 1 user found this interesting
Bawelo (92 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds : Shake from home and pear. | 1 user found this interesting
Huluwalua, Hawaii, Hawaii (71.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds : He is lying on his bed | 1 user found this interesting
Camuela / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds : The shaking of my feet on the ground, and a sound as low as a short thunder. | 1 user found this interesting
okala / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : slight shaking | 1 user found this interesting
Courtstown / no hair
Eden Rock / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Intrusion / 2-5 seconds
Honunau Mild vibration (MMI IV)
Bahwa Leilani Real Estate / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Shaking and rolling / 1-2 seconds
Kamuela, Hawaii / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds
