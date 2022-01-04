Light earthquake of 4.3 on the Richter scale – Hawaii County, Hawaii, USA, Monday, January 3, 2022 at 2:13 pm local time

Contribute:

View of the ocean in Hawaii (42 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds : Our two storey house was shaking enough that we could feel it and hear the windows shaking from the inside too. It doesn’t seem to last long, maybe 10 seconds. Our neighbors a few miles away said they felt it, too. | 1 user found this interesting

Ocean view, Hawaii (43.9 km from the WSW epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short : I felt a jolt at about 2:15 PM Hawaiian time | 1 user found this interesting

Bawelo (92 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds : Shake from home and pear. | 1 user found this interesting

Huluwalua, Hawaii, Hawaii (71.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds : He is lying on his bed | 1 user found this interesting

Camuela / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds : The shaking of my feet on the ground, and a sound as low as a short thunder. | 1 user found this interesting

okala / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : slight shaking | 1 user found this interesting

ocean view / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds I've had butt wiggling | 1 user found this interesting

Honolulu (331 km northwest of the epicenter) [ Map ] / Weak (MMI III) / Single lateral vibration / Very short Slight side bump, like I felt temporarily dizzy.

Courtstown / no hair

Boca / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

ocean view / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

bahwa / no hair (Reported by our app / no hair

Eden Rock / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Intrusion / 2-5 seconds

Honunau Mild vibration (MMI IV)

ocean view / moderate vibration (MMI V) / vertical and horizontal oscillation / 1-2 seconds

Bahwa Leilani Real Estate / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Shaking and rolling / 1-2 seconds

Kamuela, Hawaii / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds