Unconfirmed earthquake or earthquake-like event: 173 miles west of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 1:48 p.m. local time

Hinton (2.5 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical protrusion / Too short : I thought my neighbor would only assign one truck to our house, bang, and I felt it. But she looked outside, not even footprints in the snow. | 1 user found this interesting

Hinton, Alberta (0.8 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds : A rumbling roar, a noticeable audible sound like a very large piece of industrial equipment, followed shortly after there was a dim light | 1 user found this interesting

Hinton, Alberta, Canada (1.9 km from the SSW epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / very short : Sitting on a chair he heard it in the north then banged for half a second then 20 short seconds but shook heavily, then a second loud bang later. | 1 user found this interesting

Hinton AB / Mild shaking (MMI V) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 20-30 seconds : I heard a loud rumble and the pictures on the wall vibrated and the TV (on a stand) vibrated. My dogs are scared. I thought something had hit my house or garage. | 1 user found this interesting

Hinton Alberta (2.2 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : I was asleep as I started the night shift tonight. Woke me up from my sleep with loud noises and shaking from chairs and things in the room.

Hinton (4.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds : Yes, and I’ve heard of a big bank followed by a smaller one. I thought something hit the garage door. Many comments on Hinton on Line on Facebook

Hinton 2.13 miles west (0.5 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single vertical bump / 5-10 seconds : The house shook, security cameras set off motion detectors and caused snow to slide off the roof. Second bump after 5-10 seconds.

Hinton (0.1 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 seconds : I heard a thumping bang and felt the first arm and the second I felt movement. I felt and heard like someone crashed into our house.

Hinton, AB (2.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds : It felt like something crashed into my house, as if something crashed into it. The mirrored cabinet doors shook, and I heard a loud bang like something smashed on the floor.

Hinton, Alberta (1 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 2-5 seconds : It looked like something hit my house like a truck. After a few seconds, another loud banging noise such as a jack hammer or the scraping of a large tractor blade for about 3-5 seconds

Hinton, Alberta (1.6 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single lateral vibration / Very short : I was like a big blast on the side of the house. I was sitting in my room, the windows and the house shook like a split second but it’s hard. Then nothing. Maybe blame it on near mine??

Hinton Alberta / Mild shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds : The floors and railings in our house wore out and our roof was shaking. My deep sleepers woke me up despite a tree falling on our house or some kind of explosion.

Hinton / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : We felt and heard like a bang. It felt like someone had crashed into the house. Our glass table was rattling.

T7V1C8 / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical protrusion / Too short : I heard a loud bang, it seemed as if snow had fallen from the roof. Not much to shake | 1 user found this interesting

Hinton / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds : I heard a big explosion too | 1 user found this interesting

Hinton (3.8 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds : In my portable home hinton ab

Hinton, Alberta (1 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Intrusion / 1-2 seconds

Hinton, Alberta (0.6 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / Very Short

Hinton, Alberta (0.9 km NE) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : It sounded like a high rise and shook. It happened twice within two minutes apparently

Hinton, Alberta (2 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Doreen der Hinton AB (0.7 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds : Two quick bangs, the house shook, it seemed as if something hit nearby or hit the house, frightening the cats.

Hinton, Alberta (4 km west of the epicenter) [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV)

Hinton AB (3.4 km from the SSW epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical protrusion / Too short : I thought it was a storm and something exploded on the side of the house

Hinton, Alberta Canada (2 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds : It was like a big explosion… then it started with a weaker explosion

Hinton, AB (2.1 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV) : Watching TV. Loud rattling with shaking.

Hinton, Alberta Canada (0.5 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds : His voice resounded as if someone had fallen from the roof of our house and not so loud but not to calm down from the rumble.

Hinton, Alberta (2.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Intrusion / 2-5 seconds

Hinton, AB (2.7 km south of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 5-10 seconds

Hinton Alberta (0.9 km NE) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds : Woke me up with a gurgle and shiver

Hinton Alberta (2 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds : Sitting in my living room, it felt and sounded like someone had driven to the front of my house.

Hinton (1.9 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single lateral vibration / Very short : The house shook briefly, like a car crashed into the house.

