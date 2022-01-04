Daniil Medvedev demonstrates Russia’s victory, Canada overtakes Great Britain Tennisnet.com

Daniil Medvedev made it 2-0 for Russia against Australia by defeating Alex de Minaur, in the duel between Canada and Great Britain that the doubles had to resolve.

It was 6:4, 6:2 after 80 minutes of playing time – even if “Meddy” didn’t seem quite fit. “I didn’t feel that great before the match and I took some painkillers”, The world’s second-ranked.

Previously, Roman Sveulin had the upper hand against James Duckworth 7:6 (6), 6:4. “When we play for our country, we fight to the last point,” Medvedev said.

Russia will now face Italy on Thursday, while Australia will face France.

Shapovalov and the FAA claim victory for Canada

In the duel between Canada and Great Britain, the former was the best.

Dan Evans had first brought his side up with a 6:4, 6:4 win over Denis Shapovalov, then Felix Auger-Aliassime tied with 7:6 (4), 6:3 against Cameron Norrie. In the match throughout the race for group victory in Group C.

In the decisive double, Auger-Aliassim and Shapovalov won 6:4, 6:1 against Jimmy Murray/Joe Salisbury, making it 2:1.

Germany and Italy had already celebrated victories that night.

To reach the semi-finals, Germany must beat Canada on Thursday – and Great Britain will lose to the United States.

