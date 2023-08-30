Lekkerland with information about smart stores, how a TikTok store works, and how dependent the shoe business is on the weather › Location Insider

Lekkerland with information about smart stores, how a TikTok store works, and how dependent the shoe business is on the weather

Heinrich and Samuel Deichmann tell us how dependent the shoe trade was on the weather On the current OMR podcast. Accordingly, work at thousands of company branches goes especially smoothly when the weather changes and thousands of people suddenly notice that they need new sandals or winter boots.

Based on my experience yesterday, I can only confirm this observation from senior clergy: I have been listing a pair of children’s rubber boots on Kleinanzeigen.de since the beginning of August. Nothing happened for over three weeks. But yesterday there were suddenly many buy orders and I could sell the pair three times. You can definitely guess the reason: here in Leipzig suddenly heavy rain fell in the morning and many people noticed that their children would have to go to school in wet shoes without proper shoes.

Lekkerland provides insights into smart stores

Subsidiary company Rewi Lakerland, which specializes in convenience stores, launched its various independent store concepts last year. In an interview with Lekkerland’s customer magazine, Lekkerland’s responsible managers admitted Michael Mayer Sonnenberg And Muhammad Tuzji Now more ideas about the company’s strategy for this Smart stores. Importantly, different locations require different solutions – and Lakerland still has “a lot to do” in this area, as Mayer-Sonnenberg says in one of them. writes the accompanying LinkedIn post.

In the interview He confirms the high level of interest among consumers and the media in smart stores: “We are working on many projects that will lead to the opening of a new smart store in the coming months. “We are also in discussions with several interested parties,” says Mayer Sonnenberg in an interview. Lakerland already has interested parties from various sectors in such unmanned stores: “This includes hospital operators, freight stations, universities, airport and train station operators, but also oil companies,” says Mehmet Tuzgi.

Tuzghi attributes the great interest in smart stores to two reasons:

“First: Consumers love convenience. You want to be able to take care of yourself easily and at any time. They are more open to cashless payments and new technologies than before. From touch-screen ordering to self-checkout at the supermarket or hardware store Or a fashion store – services that simplify and speed up the shopping process are accepted and in demand by consumers. This leads to the second reason. Today’s stores show that smart store solutions work – and they’re designed for on-the-go consumption. Although we are still at the beginning and we, our partners and other providers are still learning a lot.

Among the smart store concepts introduced last year, two are now actually in operation: in Bispingen there is a smart store in a shipping yard and in a hospital in Düsseldorf there is the first standalone store under the REWE To Go brand. More information about this in the interview here.

How does the TikTok Store work?

It still is Tik Tok store It is not offered in Germany. In the USA, Great Britain and many Asian countries, there is already the option to sell directly on the video platform. OMR explains the basic functions of the Tiktok Store and showcases eight productswhich became best-sellers through the service, including such quirky products as a plastic pick for punch boxes, a sweatshirt with Mason jars printed on it and a reinforced door lock.

