Latest JBL earphones and headphones have ‘smart’ noise cancellation

JBL

Not surprisingly, the Live 660NC and 460NC require a wired charge, but they can last up to 50 hours (40 hours on the 660NC if you use “adaptive” noise cancellation) and can get four hours of playback on a 10-minute charge.

There are options if you don’t particularly care about the Smart Ambient features. The Tune 660NC on-ear headphones provide standard active noise cancellation and 44 hours of playback with ANC playback, while the Tune 510BT frill-free headphones perform ANC-free and last for 40 hours. If you prefer behind-the-neck earphones, the Tune 215BT and Tune 125BT headphones last up to 16 hours – although you won’t want to use them for workouts when they’re not IPX rated.

new Series rounds Devices aimed at “business professionals” who may be more interested in video calls than getting lost in music. The first round over-the-ear offers adaptive noise cancellation, ambient sound awareness, and four microphones to help with the quality of your calls, albeit with only a 25-hour battery life with ANC enabled. The True Wireless Tour Pro + headphones offer only 30 hours of total playback (six on the same buds with noise cancellation) and three microphones, but they’re also IPX4 sweatproof.

JBL says live series headphones and headphones will be available on March 14th starting at $ 130 for Live 460NC, $ 150 for Live Free NC +, $ 180 for Live Pro +, and $ 200 for Live 660NC. Tune Series arrives at the same time with prices ranging from $ 40 entry, $ 125 to $ 100 entry for the 660NC.

You have to be patient for the rest. The Tour Series appears on May 30 at $ 200 Tour Pro + $ 300 for the first round, while the Reflect Mini NC TWS ships sometime in the spring for $ 150.