LG Gram 2021 laptop series announced with 19.5 hours of battery life

LG introduced five new Gram series laptops.

All laptops feature Intel 11th-Gen Core CPUs and 16:10 displays.

Three of them promise up to 19.5 hours of battery power.

LG has Introduced Five new laptops In the Gram series that ranges from 14 inches to 17 inches CES 2021. The new LG Gram 2021 series introduces an updated design with thinner bezels surrounding the 16:10 aspect ratio screens. Last year, the 17-inch model only got a wide format display.

Other upgrades come under the hood in the form of 11th-generation Intel processors, Iris Xe graphics, LPDDR4x memory, and up to 16GB of RAM. The Gram laptops also got Intel Evo certified this time around, giving them a foundation for fast wake times, fast performance, fast charging, and long battery life.

Speaking of which, LG claims you can get up to 19.5 hours of battery power from the Gram 17, Gram 16, and Gram 16 2-in-1. All three laptops feature 80Wh batteries, just like last year’s 16-inch models. And 17 inches.

Elsewhere, the Gram laptops are still very portable, with the largest of the Gram 17 weighing only 1.3 kg. The lightest is the 14-inch model that weighs only 999 grams.

Both the 16-inch and 14-inch 2-in-1 models of the new Gram series come with a Wacom AES 2.0 stylus for navigation, writing and drawing. All models, including the Gram 17, Gram 16 and Gram 14, and the hybrid hybrids feature fingerprint readers.

There is no information on pricing and availability yet, but LG may announce this during its virtual CES 2021 conference on January 11th.