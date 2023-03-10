Kicking against water bottles – Angry Ronaldo loses top of the league with Al-Nassr – Sport

Things are still going well in Saudi Arabia for superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Now he is losing the position of leader with his club.

The first match in Saudi Arabia ended in disappointment for Cristiano Ronaldo and victory. The five-time world football player and his new team lost 1-0 to Al-Ittihad. Thanks to the victory, the competitor also took the lead in the standings.

Accompanied by Messi’s malicious shouts from opposing fans, Ronaldo walked past the end of the match shaking his head and, in apparent frustration, kicked several water bottles over the edge of the pitch.

The Portuguese star was about to equalize in the last minutes, but the goalkeeper prevented him. After seven league matches with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo scored eight goals. He did not score in the last two matches.

Ronaldo wrote after the match: “We are disappointed with the result, but we remain focused on our season and the upcoming matches.” Twitter.



