Tennis – Haas on Boris Becker: “The Ultimate Tennis Player” – Sport

INDIAN WELLS (AP) — With Boris Becker released from prison, Tommy Haas can envision a role in German tennis.

“He depends on the mission he sees for himself,” the former world number two told German news agency DPA on the sidelines of the main tournament in Indian Wells. The former pro is the tournament director there. “I look forward to seeing him again, chatting with him and hearing how it went, what’s new and how he would like to be involved in German tennis.”

Haas: “He’s an absolute tennis player, and so am I”

Haas emphasized how important he believes players are to have regular contacts. “I know he did his DTB thing here and there, but I don’t know if it always makes sense to have someone who is there for a week here and there,” the 44-year-old explained. “Of course that can help too, because everyone still listens when Boris talks about tennis. He’s an absolute tennis player, me too, and he’s done a lot. But you need the best ex-players and coaches who are always there.”

Baker actually served as the head of DTB men’s tennis from 2017 to 2020. At the end of April 2022, he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in Great Britain for concealing assets worth millions from insolvency administrators. Before Christmas, the man from Leimen was released early from prison and returned to Germany.

According to Haas, a character like Becker would also have situational value. “You need that support for the players who then know: they’re always there, I count on them. And then you can bring in Boris or (Patrick) Konen or Michael Stich or even me from time to time and then they’ll come in and try to motivate the players well, but I don’t I know how DTB does it strategically, I’m a long way from that.” Haas lives in the United States.

