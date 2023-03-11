Shiffrin easily bows out to Victory No. 86

Skiing star Mikaela Shifrin broke the next world record with two confident giant slalom runs. With her 86th World Cup win, the 27-year-old equaled the record of Swedish legend Ingmar Stenmark. “The most amazing thing I’ve been able to do is to mention her in one sentence with Stenmark,” she said after the successful interview with ORF. Already this Saturday (10:30 am / 1:30 pm) Shiffrin can become the only record holder by winning the slalom.

In addition, the American earned his third crystal ball of the winter at the VR World Cup after prematurely winning the World Cups all-around and slalom. She was also the best driver during the season in giant slalom.

Stenmark’s record is slipping after 34 years

Before the second half, the American was already 0.58 seconds ahead of Valerie Grenier from Canada and Franziska Gretsch from Austria (+0.93). “I’m happy for them. He really deserves it,” Stenmark told AFP news agency, in anticipation of equaling the record set in 1989. The 66-year-old confirmed that Shiffrin would be “the first to win 100 races and even more if she stays healthy.”

And Shifrin delivered confidently. With a lead of 0.64 seconds, Italy’s Federica Brignone dropped to second place. Local champion Sarah Hector (+0.92) was third.

from one record to another

With her 20th World Cup win in giant slalom, she is tied for world champion in this discipline with record holder Phrene Schneider (Switzerland). For Shiffrin, who celebrates her 28th birthday on Monday, she came full circle at her 245th World Cup start: VR on December 20, 2012, claimed her first win.