Juventus decided? Giorgio Chiellini aspires to the United States

Giorgio Chiellini has left open his final speech on how he will decide his future at Juventus Turin. Apparently for good reason: moving to the USA.

Giorgio Chiellini could end his journey at Juventus after 17 years. According to scene insider Fabrizio Romano, the Italian soccer dinosaur is considering a move to Major League Soccer in North America, which he likes.

Regardless of which club draws from the US, Chiellini will have to pay a fee as his contract expires in 2023. With the exception of the veteran, he agrees to leave the old lady on a free transfer.