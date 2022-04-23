Juventus decided? Giorgio Chiellini aspires to the United States

Giorgio Chiellini could end his journey at Juventus after 17 years. According to scene insider Fabrizio Romano, the Italian soccer dinosaur is considering a move to Major League Soccer in North America, which he likes.
Regardless of which club draws from the US, Chiellini will have to pay a fee as his contract expires in 2023. With the exception of the veteran, he agrees to leave the old lady on a free transfer.
Chiellini’s services to the Italian record champions are exceptional. The European champion was crowned nine times with Juventus and won the Cup five times. However, he was denied the club’s international success in his 556 appearances.
“I’m having fun now. We’ll see what happens soon. I’m happy and calm, I still have to understand and evaluate a lot of things. In the meantime, I’m thinking about games, and I’m having fun,” Chiellini said.
