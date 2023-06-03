Just Do It – Nike partners with EA Sports to integrate NFTs

Nike is making a big move for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and crypto gaming as its NFT platform, and soon Swoosh will be integrated into games from leading developer studio EA Sports.

in one formulations Accordingly, starting June 1, Nike announced that its “virtual creations” — the sporting goods manufacturer’s euphemism for NFTs — will be integrated into EA Sports games in the coming months. However, neither Nike nor Electronic Arts currently disclose which game titles will contain the digital collectibles.

EA Sports games include the popular football game FIFA – voted ‘Most Popular Game’ of 2022 – as well as the Madden NFL football series and the basketball game NBA Live. Nike NFTs are expected to be customizable, wearable add-ons, or digital clothing items that players can purchase and wear on their in-game characters.

“This partnership will allow us to bring some amazing new experiences to our SWOOSH community and EA SPORTS huge fan base,” said Ron Faris, General Manager, Nike Virtual Studios.

Nike first introduced its swoosh NFT platform in November 2022, but released its first NFT collection on it in early 2023.

On May 15, Swoosh released its first NFT, a collection of virtual shoes it dubbed Our Force 1, a not-so-subtle reference to the brand’s iconic Air Force One sneakers. At the time of going press was high data Polygonscan has sold more than 97,000 sneaker NFTs to nearly 53,000 addresses.

In December 2021, Nike entered the metaverse by acquiring virtual sneaker brand RTFKT. Then the leading sporting goods manufacturer also launched Nikeland Virtual here.

Although .Swoosh uses similar tools and technologies as RTFKT and Nikeland, all three of the sports giant’s projects are independent of one another.