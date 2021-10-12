Julia (8) disappeared after a walk in the woods

1/5 Eight-year-old Julia has disappeared without a trace since Sunday.

2/5 The girl wanted to go play for a walk, but she did not return.



4/5 Now 200 people are looking for it.

5/5 The search area is located on the German-Czech border in the middle of an impenetrable forest.

Exciting search on the border between Germany and the Czech Republic! Eight-year-old Julia disappears without a trace on a Sunday family trip.

According to the Bild report, the girl went with her brother and cousin for a walk to play. After the parents could not find the children, they informed the police. I managed to find brother and cousin again. However, there is still no trace of Julia.

200 people at work

And now Czech and German rescue workers are desperately searching for the girl. Several helicopters are searching the area, and a thermal imaging camera and more than 30 dogs are being used to detect people. According to information from the Czech news agency CTK, more than 200 police officers and firefighters are doing their duty and are combing the area little by little.

Lunch time, the police announced, Monday, the official search for the girl. Meanwhile, the search area has also been expanded.

No warm clothes

The search for Julia is difficult. The area around the Schwarzkopf mountain, where Julia disappeared, is considered an impassable forest area. The next town is miles away.