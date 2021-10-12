World

Julia (8) disappeared after a walk in the woods

October 12, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/5

    Eight-year-old Julia has disappeared without a trace since Sunday.

  • 2/5

    The girl wanted to go play for a walk, but she did not return.

  • 4/5

    Now 200 people are looking for it.

  • 5/5

    The search area is located on the German-Czech border in the middle of an impenetrable forest.

Exciting search on the border between Germany and the Czech Republic! Eight-year-old Julia disappears without a trace on a Sunday family trip.

According to the Bild report, the girl went with her brother and cousin for a walk to play. After the parents could not find the children, they informed the police. I managed to find brother and cousin again. However, there is still no trace of Julia.

See also  Foreign Ministers' Meeting - Blinken and Lavrov: Discussing differences in front of the camera - news

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *