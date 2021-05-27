Joint Declaration of the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States of America regarding the presidential elections in Syria (25.05.2021)

We, the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States want to make it clear that the presidential elections in Syria on May 26 will not be free or fair. We condemn the Assad regime’s decision to hold elections outside the framework stipulated in UN Security Council Resolution 2254, and we join the voices of all Syrians, including civil society organizations and the Syrian opposition, in support of the electoral process that they condemned and described as illegal. .

As stipulated in the resolution, free and fair elections should be held under the auspices of the United Nations in accordance with the highest international standards of transparency and accountability. Elections can only be credible if all Syrians, including internally displaced Syrian refugees and the diaspora, are allowed to participate in a safe and uneasy environment.

Unless these conditions are met, these rigged elections do not represent any progress on the road to a political solution. We urge the international community to continue this attempt by the Assad regime to restore legitimacy without stopping its gross violations of human rights and without making any substantial contributions to participating in the political process supported by the United Nations to resolve the conflict, which it categorically rejects.

We reaffirm our steadfast support for the efforts of the United Nations Special Envoy to Syria to promote a political solution based on all elements of UN Security Council Resolution 2254 that affects the welfare and rights of all Syrians in the future, including the right to participate freely and in fair and guaranteed elections.