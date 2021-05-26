IRW-News: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. : Osisko announces a quarterly dividend for the second quarter of 2021

IRW-PRESS: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. : Osisko announces a quarterly dividend for the second quarter of 2021

(Montreal, May 11, 2021) Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (“The Company” or “Osisko”) (OR: TSX & NYSE – https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/osisko-gold-royalties-ltd/) For a dividend of $ 0.05 per ordinary share for the second quarter of 2021. Dividends will be paid on July 15, 2021 to shareholders registered at the close of business on June 30, 2021.

For shareholders residing in the United States, the equivalent is determined in US dollars based on the daily rate published by the Bank of Canada on June 30, 2021. This dividend is a qualifying return for purposes of Income Tax Act (Canada).

The company also wants to remind its shareholders that it has implemented a dividend reinvestment plan (“the plan). Shareholders residing in Canada and the United States may choose to participate in the plan along with the dividends paid in.” July 15, 2021 for shareholders registered on June 30, 2021. More details are available on the Osisko website at the address http://osiskogr.com/en/dividends/drip/ Available.

Nicht registrierte wirtschaftliche Aktionäre, die an dem Plan teilnehmen möchten, sollten sich an ihren Finanzberater, Makler, Investmenthändler, ihre Bank oder ein anderes Finanzinstitut wenden, das ihre Stammaktien demo die gülte die gülte die gück Apply for. For more information about registration or other inquiries, please call a representative at 800387-0825 (toll-free in Canada) or inquiries canstockta.com

Participation in the plan does not release shareholders from liability for taxes that may be incurred in connection with dividends reinvested in common stock under the plan. Shareholders should consult their tax advisors regarding the tax implications of their participation in the plan, given their specific circumstances.

This press release does not constitute an offer or a request to offer any securities.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. It is a precious metals holding company established since June 2014 with a focus on North, Central and South America. Osisko has a targeted portfolio in North America with over 150 royalties, influx, and precious metal purchases. Osisko’s portfolio relies on 5 percent of NSR’s ownership on the Canadian Malartic Mine, Canada’s largest gold mine.

Osisko’s corporate headquarters are located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

For more information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:

Heather Taylor

Vice President, Investor Relations

Telephone. (514) 940-0670 x 105

[email protected]

in Europe:

Swiss Resource Capital AG

Jochen Staiger

[email protected]

www.resource-capital.ch

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities laws. By their very nature, these forward-looking statements assume that the company will make certain assumptions and are necessarily related to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of specific performance. In this press release, these forward-looking statements may contain, among other things, comments relating to the directors and employees of the company and information that all conditions for the payment of dividends have been met and that these dividends still “qualify as dividends” within the meaning of income taxes. Canadian.Words such as “may,” “will,” “will,” “can,” “expect,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “continue,” or negative or Comparable terms and terms typically used in the future and with reservation are intended to define forward-looking statements.The information in any forward-looking statement is based on certain material assumptions made in conclusion, anticipation, or expectation, including the assumption that the company’s financial position will remain favorable. Her assumptions are reasonable based on the information currently available to her, but she cautions the reader that her assumptions regarding future events, many of which are outside the company’s control, may ultimately turn out to be inaccurate as they are subject to risks and uncertainties affecting society and its business.

For more information on these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release, please refer to the risk factors section of Osisko’s most recent annual report, which was submitted to Canadian securities regulators and is available electronically in the Osisko release file. On SEDAR at www .sedar.com and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available electronically from the Osisko’s issuer profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking information contained herein reflects Osisko’s expectations at the time of this press release and is subject to change after that date. Osisko disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The source language (usually English) in which the original text was published is the official, authorized, and legally valid version. This translation is included for a better understanding. The German version can be abbreviated or summarized. We are not responsible or liable for the content, correctness, suitability, or accuracy of this translation. From the translator’s point of view the letter does not constitute a buy or sell recommendation! Please note the original report in English at www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov, www.asx.com.au/ or on the company’s website!

You can find the original report in English through the following link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=58627

The translated message can be found under the following link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=58627&tr=1

