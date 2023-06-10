Top News

Jaime Munguia vs Sergey Terevyanchenko

June 10, 2023
Jordan Lambert

Jaime Munguia vs Sergey Terevyanchenko.

In the second main fight: Shane Mosley Jr. Vs. De’Metrius Ballard.

Former world champion Jaime Munguia (41-0-0, 32 KOs) and Ukrainian world champion contender Sergiy “The Technician” Derevyanchenko (14-4-0, 10 KOs) meet at their official weigh-ins at the Toyota Today Arena in Ontario. CA.

Jaime Munguia vs Sergey Terevyanchenko head to head. (Photo by Chris Escuda)

Both boxers have no problem tipping the scales for their upcoming 12-round super middleweight bout for the WBC silver super middleweight title, which airs live worldwide on DAZN on Saturday, June 10.

Jaime Munguia vs Sergey Terevyanchenko.

Also in attendance were Shane Mosley Jr. (19-4-0, 10 KOs) and De’Metrius Ballard (21-1-1, 13 KOs) who expressed their respect for each other in their upcoming 10-round bout for the NABO middleweight division. title.

Jaime Munguia vs Sergey Terevyanchenko.

The weights of the two main fighters are:

Jaime Munguya.
Sergey Terevyanchenko.

Jaime Munguia Vs. Sergey Terevyanchenko – Official Weigh-In Video:

Jaime Munguia vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight poster.


See also  G7 summit on Afghanistan: US allegedly tampered with minutes of talks with Macron

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.