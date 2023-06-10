In the second main fight: Shane Mosley Jr. Vs. De’Metrius Ballard.

Former world champion Jaime Munguia (41-0-0, 32 KOs) and Ukrainian world champion contender Sergiy “The Technician” Derevyanchenko (14-4-0, 10 KOs) meet at their official weigh-ins at the Toyota Today Arena in Ontario. CA.

Both boxers have no problem tipping the scales for their upcoming 12-round super middleweight bout for the WBC silver super middleweight title, which airs live worldwide on DAZN on Saturday, June 10.

Also in attendance were Shane Mosley Jr. (19-4-0, 10 KOs) and De’Metrius Ballard (21-1-1, 13 KOs) who expressed their respect for each other in their upcoming 10-round bout for the NABO middleweight division. title.

The weights of the two main fighters are:

Jaime Munguia Vs. Sergey Terevyanchenko – Official Weigh-In Video: