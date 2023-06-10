Smoke from Canada is creating New York’s worst air quality in decades

Smoke from Canada’s worst wildfires is drifting as far as American cities like Washington and Philadelphia. In New York City, the smog has contributed to the worst air quality in decades.

The worst wildfire in Canada’s history has been raging for weeks, forcing more than 20,000 people to flee their homes.

More than 400 active fires in the west and northeast of the country have encountered drier-than-usual land this year and spread quickly.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused the opposition of fighting his plan to tackle climate change.

The European Commission has announced that Portugal, Spain and France will jointly send 280 firefighters to Canada.

The United States is helping its neighbors with more than 600 firefighters and equipment.

Smoke is also spreading to American cities like Washington, Philadelphia. In New York City, the smog has contributed to the worst air quality in decades. Schools were closed, sporting events were cancelled.

US President Joe Biden called the fires “a stark reminder of the consequences of climate change”.

Since January, 3.8 million hectares of forest have burned in Canada.