Edelweiss Village in Canada: Historic Rooms Saved

– A new beginning for a historic Bernese village in the Rocky Mountains The village of Edelweiss, long inhabited by immigrants from the Bernese Oberland, was threatened with extinction. Now it is being converted into a holiday destination.

The Fuse family's room before and after renovations. It is part of a Swiss colony and is to be developed as a holiday destination. Photo: Remax / Ilona Spare

In 1899, the first mountain guides from the Bernese Oberland, Eduard Foos and Christian Hassler, arrived in Canada. The Canadian Pacific Railway invited them: the railway company wanted to promote tourism in the Rocky Mountains. And experienced guides from the Swiss Alps to mountains and glaciers ensure no casualties on tours.

Six houses were built between 1910 and 1912 by the Canadian Pacific Railway – in a wooded hillside near Golden, British Columbia. The Swiss village of Edelweiss has long been home to mountain guides and their families.

However, in recent years, beautiful rooms are increasingly at risk of decay. A solution is now being developed. Canadian real estate company Montayne bought the property and began renovating the houses.

Eduard Foos and Christian Hassler pose in full gear shortly after their arrival in 1899. Photo: White Museum of the Canadian Rockies

“It saves the village after a long period of uncertainty about what will happen next,” says Ilona Spar. She is the leader Swiss Edelweiss Village FoundationWants to preserve cultural heritage for posterity. S. Barr co-founded the foundation with Johan Roduit. About Foundation initiatives This editorial board already reported in 2022.

Breathe new life

In a joint statement they said they greatly appreciate the cooperation with the new owner. Montaigne recognized the important history of the place and the important role the Swiss played in the development of the local mountain culture.

The report quotes Montayne's founding partner Davin MacIntosh as saying: “Our current focus is on breathing life back into the Swiss Village and restoring the rooms to prevent further deterioration.” The first houses underwent exterior restoration. Care has been taken to preserve and restore as much of the original building design as possible.

This house has also been renovated. It is the home of the Hassler family. Photo: Montaigne

They also cleaned the area and removed the garbage. Fire safety measures were also implemented and tests were carried out to examine the stability of the floor.

Overnight stay in cultural heritage

Inspired by the Swiss foundation Vacances au cœur du patrimoine, Montaigne plans to rent out the rooms to cover renovation costs. Through this, tourism and protection of historical monuments can be combined.

“The village will become a popular vacation spot for Swiss people who want to immerse themselves in Canadian-Swiss history in the Rocky Mountains,” says S. Barr. One is open to tourism development. Swiss-Canadian and historian A Tale of Mountain Pioneers from the Bernese Oberland investigated.

The village of Edelweiss is located on a wooded hillside outside the center of Golden. Photo: Montaigne

Leaving the structure of the rooms intact, the rooms are currently being renovated. The original wood floors, partially covered with laminate in the 1970s, should also be preserved.

Creating a museum is an important goal. Montayne, the real estate company that owns the area, expressed its willingness to cooperate. The foundation has preserved original artifacts and furniture from the homes from the previous owners. A digital catalog will be created in the next few months.

Many first ascents

What was the purpose of the Canadian Pacific Railway to build six houses in Golden 110 years ago? The railway company wanted to ensure permanent settlement of “mountain guides” and their families in Canada. Mountain guides, on the other hand, do not want to leave women and children at home for so long. In the first few years, the Bernese Oberlanders traveled for the summer. A transcontinental route from Montreal to the Pacific opened in 1886.

Historic picture of cabins built for Bernese mountain guides. Photo: PD

Migrants achieved hundreds of first ascents and many peaks are named after them. A 1922 “Punt” article said, “A veritable paradise for mountaineers, there must be a thousand virgin peaks.” During the Golden Age, between 1899 and 1954, about 35 Swiss guides, most of them from the Bernese Oberland, worked in the Rockies. This year marks the 125th anniversary of the Golden Swiss Mountain Guides.

Migrants with climbing ropes

