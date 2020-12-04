MI confirms that Rudy Giuliani farted during an election hearing

After a viral video emerged showing Rudy Giuliani suffering from flatulence during a Michigan election hearing on Wednesday, a lawmaker entered the state to say that the fart was real.

There were two cases during the hearing in which President Donald Trump’s personal attorney appeared to be passing gas.

State Democrat Darren Camilleri said both farting did happen and were not edited in the video.

Camilleri tweeted Friday about how he appears in the video of the incident shown on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday night.

“In normal times, using our time and taxpayers’ money to investigate illegal allegations of election fraud would be wasted,” Camilleri told Insider, “but in the midst of an epidemic, this is cowardly and ruthless.”

The blow heard around the political world from Rudy Giuliani this week was not fake, according to a Michigan lawmaker.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney has gone viral on Wednesday night over a video of him passing gas during a campaign session. Later on, a second video appeared to show a different fart.

State Rep. Darren Camilleri, a Democrat from Dearborn, Michigan who represents Brownstown in the legislature, tweeted about the incident Friday morning.

Camilleri said in a joke about his appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” for questioning about Giuliani, that the fart was real.

Camilleri told Insider in an email that beyond the comic relief, the lack of evidence presented at the hearing worries him.

“From the moment we found out that the Republicans in the House were really going through blatant partisanship by letting Rudy Giuliani and other members of Trump’s legal team testify before an official committee of the House of Representatives in Michigan, this whole thing seemed surreal,” Camilleri said.

“In normal times, using our time and taxpayer money to investigate illegal allegations of election fraud is wasted, but in the midst of a pandemic, it’s cowardly and ruthless,” he added.

Giuliani did not respond to a request for comment from Insider.

At one point, Camilleri mocked Giuliani for his notorious press conference at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping car park in Philadelphia.

Camilleri told Giuliani, “This is not a Four Seasons Landscape – this is Michigan’s state legislature.

At another point, Camilleri spoke of reports that Giuliani is He was seeking a preemptive pardon from TrumpGiuliani seemed to let the wind immediately after he asked the committee chair to punish the deputy for his comments.

While the odds of editing two fps on a live broadcast might have been remote in the first place, Camilleri’s account via the platform took the air out of any excuse.