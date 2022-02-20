Germany vs. Canada, Broadcast: Arnold Clark Cup on TV and live stream today

The German women’s national team makes its second appearance today as part of the Arnold Clarke Cup. Opposing Olympic champion Canada. You can see how to watch the game live on TV and how to stream it live here on SPOX.

Women’s Football – Germany vs. Canada: Arnold Clark Cup – The most important information about the game

In the 1-1 draw against Spain, the German women’s national team started the Arnold Clarke Cup last Thursday, which is now the annual four-nation tournament. It will be the third time the German women will play against Olympic champions Canada in Norwich, England, on Sunday, February 20. The two teams meet at the stadium on Kero Road at 21.15pm German time.

Before that, at 4.15pm, the hosts, England and Spain, will play in Day 2 – Norwich. With Canada trailing England 1-1 in their opening match, all four countries have one point and one goal difference each.

It’s up to the Germans on February 23 because the game against England is just around the corner.

© Getty The German women’s national team drew the Arnold Clarke Trophy with a 1-1 draw against Spain.

Competition: Arnold Clark Cup (Day 2)

Arnold Clark Cup (Day 2) Date: Sunday 20 February 2022

Sunday 20 February 2022 Time: 9:15 pm

9:15 pm Location: Caro Road (Norwich, England)

Caro Road (Norwich, England) Live Stream: Sportschau.de, IGTV

Women’s Football – Arnold Clark Cup: Table at a Glance

Date Time (CET) Team 1 As a result Team 2 Location Thursday, February 17, 2022 3.30 pm Germany 1: 1 Spain Middlesbrough (Riverside Stadium) Thursday, February 17, 2022 8.30 am England 1: 1 Canada Middlesbrough (Riverside Stadium) Sunday 20 February 2022 4:15 p.m. England -: – Spain Norwich (Garo Road) Sunday 20 February 2022 9:15 pm Canada -: – Germany Norwich (Garo Road) Wednesday 23 February 2022 3.30 pm Spain -: – Canada Wolverhampton (Molineux Stadium) Wednesday 23 February 2022 8.30 am England -: – Germany Wolverhampton (Molineux Stadium)

Women’s Football – Germany vs. Canada, broadcast: The Arnold Clark Cup live on TV and live stream today

Like today’s opening game against Spain, today’s match against Canada will be televised for free GameChow.D. A free TV broadcast ARD However, it will not happen again.

Another way to watch Germany live against Canada in the Arnold Clarke Cup is to watch the live stream IGTV, Instagram’s video and streaming service. All you have to do is enter the profile Arnold Clark Trophies Call.

The third and final match of the DFB Women’s series against England will be televised on Wednesday 23rd February ZDF And IGTV In the free live stream.

Women’s Football – Arnold Clark Cup: Table after Day 1 of the match