Is there a German version of 2024: Love Island: All Stars on British TV?

ITV is producing a version of “Love Island: All Stars” for Great Britain. Will a dating app launch soon in this country?
In Great Britain, fans of the dating show can look forward to “Love Island: All Stars.” A “Love Island” spin-off will be produced in South Africa, it has just been announced. In the spin-off, contestants from previous seasons return to the villa, where they have a second chance to find love. Could this become a model for a German “All Stars” version? Probably not at the moment. When asked by RTLzwei news agency, there are no “current” plans for the “All Stars” season.
“Communicator. Entrepreneur. Introvert. Passionate problem solver. Organizer. Social media ninja.”