IRW-News: Nicola Mining Inc.: Nicola Mining Presents Second Batch of Gold and Silver Concentrates | newsletter

IRW-PRESS: Nicola Mining Inc.: Nicola Mining Inc. presents. The second batch of gold and silver concentrates

Vancouver, British Columbia, September 16, 2021 – Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX.V: NIM) (FWB: HLI), (the Company or Nicola) announces that the Company has released the second batch of 105.8 tons of Gold – Silver Center (dry weight) at Ocean Partners UK Limited Ocean Partners available in several From countries including Canada, Chile, China, Cyprus, Mexico, Mongolia, the Netherlands, Peru, Taiwan, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. It maintains agency representations in Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, India, Japan, South Africa and South Korea. The company maintains a strong network of global relationships and contacts in the field of industrial mining and base metal smelting.

(Ocean Partners) has delivered. On August 31, 2021, the company announced production of the first shipment as part of a partnership with Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CNSX: BLLG). Along with the first batch of concentrate, the company has now shipped 140.9 tons of concentrate totaling $664,081.36 to Ocean Partners.

Ocean Partners has received independent test results of 101.9 g/t Au and 363.2 g/t Ag, respectively, from Wheal Jane Laboratory, an ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 accredited laboratory based in the United Kingdom. This exceeds the invoiced grades of 85 g/t Au and 430 g/t Ag for the first 40 tons, 93 g/t Au and 468 g/t Ag for the current weight of 105.8 tons.

Nicola Mining will host a webinar to discuss the latest developments in the company. The webinar will take place on Friday, September 17, at 9 AM PST / 12 noon EST (6 PM CET). Management will be available to answer questions after the presentation.

You can register for the webinar through the following link (you can also find contact instructions here):

https://my.6ix.com/n-WeS_YV

Qualified expert

Kevin Wells, P.Geo, a geological consultant to the company, is the independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Mineral Project Disclosure Standards for Technical Information in this press release.

Per Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc. is a small mining company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with wholly owned ownership of a processing and tailings facility located near Merritt, British Columbia. The company owns four main assets:

A $30.0M+ state-of-the-art processing facility that is a freehold property and the only location authorized to process materials across the county.

100% ownership of the historic Craigmont copper mine in southern British Columbia.

Wholly owned by Treasure Mountain, a high-quality silver mine in southern British Columbia.

75% economic interest in a high-quality Dominion Creek Gold Project.

Detailed information can be found in the company presentation: https://nicolamining.com/investors/corporate-presentation/

Father das the board of directors

Peter Espig

CEO and Director

Additional information is available from:

Contact Person: Peter Espig

Tel: (778) 385-1213

Email: [email protected]

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulatory Bodies (referred to as the Provider of Regulatory Services in the TSX Venture Exchange Platform) assume no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the impact of the ongoing drilling program and results on the Company, the potential profitability of the project, the Company’s understanding of the project, development potential, and project schedule, mineral resource estimation and completion of mineral resource protection. In general, forward-looking statements may be avoided by the use of forward-looking terms such as plans, does not anticipate, anticipates, does not anticipate, budget, plans, estimates, forecast, does not intend, continues, anticipates, anticipates, does not believe in, amends, or relies on these words and expressions. on recognition of it by means of statements under which it will be, can, should, will be, will be made, will occur or will be realized. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and other important facts that, if incorrect, could cause Nicola’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. This data and information is based on several assumptions about current and future business strategies and the environment in which Nikola will operate in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those shown in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, currency fluctuations, the global economic climate, mitigation, fluctuations in stock prices, and competition. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other significant factors that could cause Nicolas’ actual results, activities, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to . without limitation: that there is no guarantee that the exploration program will result in expanded mineral resources; and risks and uncertainties associated with the protection of mineral resources.

The source language (usually English) in which the original text is published is the official, authorized and legally valid version. This translation is included for better understanding. The German version can be abbreviated or abbreviated. We assume no responsibility or liability for the content, correctness, suitability or accuracy of this translation. From the translator’s point of view the message does not constitute a buy or sell recommendation! Please note the original report in English at www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov, www.asx.com.au/ or on the company’s website!

