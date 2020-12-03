Initial tests indicate that Steelers Dupree Buds suffered a torn ACL in a Week 12 win versus Ravens, according to the report.

Getty Images



According to preliminary tests, Bud Dupre, The Pittsburgh Steelers“ The veteran full-back outside midfield, suffered a tear in the AFC Champions League during Pittsburgh’s 19-14 win over Baltimore crows Wednesday, According to NFL Network’s Mike Jaravolo and Aditi Kinkhabwala. Dupre knocked out under his power and headed towards the locker room with about five minutes remaining in Wednesday’s match.

Public Choice No. 22 in draft 2015, Dupree is playing under a franchise that pays him $ 15.8 million for the 2020 season. After scoring 20 bags in the first 54 games of the regular season, Dupree has scored 19.5 bags since the start of the 2019 season. Dupree is currently second on the Steelers list. With eight bags just one year after finishing with 11.5 high quality bags. Over the past two seasons, Dupree and fellow outside back TG Watt have scored 45 sacks combined while helping Pittsburgh score a bag in 68 consecutive matches, the second longest stretch in NFL history.

Dupre’s play was one of the reasons the Steelers’ defense entered Wednesday’s NFL match for first place in scoring, bags and forced shots. Dupree is set to become a free agent for this season if he and Steelers can’t strike a long-term deal before the league’s new year kicks off. Dupre, who played under his option for fifth year in 2019, was set to become a free agent last year before signing his franchise franchise.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: ‘It’s a priority for us’ Dupre said At the start of the 2020 season. Make no mistake, Bud Dupre is a priority for us.

Three years veteran Ola Al-Adani And upward Alex Highsmith She is set to replace Dupree in the starting lineup. Dupre will be the second player from the Pittsburgh defense to suffer an injury at the end of the season. The Steelers lost back Devin BushTenth overall pick in draft 2019, back in Week 5. Steelers replace Bush with Robert Spielan While trading with Planes To get the veteran Avery Williamson.