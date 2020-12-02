The United States prepares to confront the spread of Covid in the wake of the Thanksgiving holiday | Corona Virus

With more than 150,000 people testing positive for Covid-19 in the US nearly every day, the country is now holding its breath en masse as it waits for the results of this Thanksgiving weekend to be reflected in the Covid-19 case numbers.

Currently seven days Rate The daily new cases in the US are hovering above 150,000, after declining slightly after peaking at 172,000 on November 25, the day before Thanksgiving. Case numbers began to rise in mid-October and began to spike in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving. The country penetrated 100,000,000; 150,000 and finally 200,000 new cases per day for the first time in November.

While the average of new cases has appeared to stabilize since mid-November, public health experts warn that a slight increase in cases may be imminent after Thanksgiving as millions of people ignore pleas to stay home and avoid mixed family or social gatherings.

Transportation Security Administration mentioned 1.17 million people were screened at airport security checkpoints on Sunday – the highest level since the start of the pandemic. By comparison, about 2.8 million people were screened on the same Sunday in 2019.

In an interview with NBC On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, explained what the increase in travel and gathering could mean for the number of cases.

“What we expect, unfortunately, as we move on for the next two weeks in December, is that we may see an increase in the troop increase that we are already in,” Fauci said.

Ellie Murray, an epidemiologist at Boston University, said that although many people across the country were taking precautions, it is possible that many were exposed to the virus during the vacation.

“What everyone is expecting is this week, and next week, there will be reports of Thanksgiving cases,” Murray said. “Any hospital admissions as a result will be seen around mid-December, and then we’ll start to see people die from the Covid virus that they got around Thanksgiving by Christmas, the end of December.”

The nature of the incubation period for Covid-19 means it can take up to two weeks to realize just how much spread has occurred over Thanksgiving. This delay coupled with the short time frame between Thanksgiving and Christmas, with New Years being closely followed afterward, may mean that people may not be aware of the danger the gathering at Thanksgiving represents.

“People might think that if Thanksgiving doesn’t change the amount of spread, then I’m safer to spend Christmas. It’s almost certainly the wrong thing to think about, but it can be really difficult to convince people based on the data just to short the time between Thanksgiving and Holiday Birth. “

Many hospitals across the country are already quickly running out of rooms as they are dealing with Covid-19 hospital admissions resulting from the slight increase in cases. The number of people hospitalized due to Covid-19 has steadily increased since the end of October.

On November 30, 96,039 people were hospitalized with the virus – the highest level since the start of the pandemic, according to Covid Tracking Project. The daily number of Covid-related deaths, the increases of which tend to follow increases in hospitalization, often exceed 1,000 per day. Total deaths in the United States are close to 270,000.

Over the course of the epidemic, previous virus mutations have concentrated in specific regions, the Northeast was most affected in the spring, the Sunbelt saw an influx of cases during the summer and the Midwest saw a spike in the fall. .

But as the United States approaches winter, Covid-19 is no longer concentrated in one region. Countries in every region are considered “red zones”, with positivity rates above 10%. Only seven states have a positive rate of less than 5%, according to Johns Hopkins University, With the rate increasing in the vast majority of countries.

As the strength of virus management relies primarily on state and local leaders, some officials have begun implementing or threatening to impose tighter restrictions as cases increase.

Gina Raymondo, Governor of Rhode Island, has issued a two-week stay-at-home order that started Monday. Some entertainment businesses, including bowling alleys, theaters and bars, will be forced to close during the two-week period. The state opened two Field hospitals Of 900 beds combined as state hospitals have reached capacity for Covid-19.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the Covid-19 virus is more severe Restrictions It could be around the corner as the number of people hospitalized due to the virus has risen in the state. “We will probably do a pause in New York,” he said, referring to the state’s shutdown in March when all but essential businesses were closed.

Gavin Newsom, the California governor, said it was Taking into account the Similar strict measures in provinces as hospitals have become overcrowded.

Murray emphasized that if those who traveled and congregated during Thanksgiving stay home, and if people take careful measures before Christmas and New Year, then the dreaded increase in cases can be mitigated.

“Things don’t have to go wrong. Everything that Thanksgiving has done for our deployment has already happened, so this spike happened. We can see this terrible future coming, but there are ways to avoid it,” Murray said.