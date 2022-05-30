Rockabilly pioneer Ronnie Hawkins dies

AThe Canadian rock ‘n’ role, which was very popular with Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell, Gordon Lightfoot and Neil Young, did not even come into the world automatically, but a godfather or father was needed. So, Ronnie Hawkins went down in history, now, at the age of 87, going to eternity. This stupid man from Arkansas, blessed with a rich Thai intellect, has already wandered around the pubs between Toronto and Mexico as a kid, “it’s better not to enter without an open razor”, where he gave his dirty Rockabilly the best and most celebrated treats. , “Even Nero would have been ashamed if someone had attended.”

Hardened by that, he managed to deal with what Sun Records did not like, and instead got a job at the New York label Roulette, where he immediately won two international successes: “Forty Days” and “Mary Lou” (not to be confused with Ricky Nelson’s “Hello Mary Lou”). , The five recordings he published there, he excelled in everything from Do-Woop, Easy Leasing, Country, Blues, Folk and Rock and Heir to Hank-Williams, showing him as a somewhat homogeneous but extraordinarily versatile translator.

He later became notable in rock history, with his work ethic above all else, he gathered musicians around himself in Canada, meanwhile he settled, and formed his background band The Hawks, which in the mid-sixties was known as The Band. Bob Dylan shared with Robbie Robertson, Eleven Helm, Garth Hudson, Rick Tanko and Richard Manuel. When Quintet celebrated their memorable farewell at Lost Waltz in San Francisco in 1976, he set one of many highlights with the comedic and powerful performance of the old comrades’ naughty thirsty Bo Tittle classic “Who Do You Love”. For the band musicians who were tired at the time the adventure was dazzling and a whole new life.

Ronnie Hawkins has preserved the infection, well-washed joy of such a musician, and endured many droughts. For example, the most respected blues and country rock records he has recorded since the 1970s, with staff consistently selected first for the Codillian and later for the monumental recordings, have not found a decent response. For “Giant of Rock on Roll”, as one of them called it, he could not find something – perhaps a songwriting ability, perhaps a little more serious. Anyway, it was fun with him.