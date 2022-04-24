science

Inhibitors of self-denial – a spectrum of science

April 24, 2022
Faye Stephens

I see something you don’t – this kid’s game just seems trivial. It assumes that the person whose role it is can imagine what is going on inside the other person. Experts talk about “mindset” or “theory of mind”. This ability is considered a prerequisite for social conscience and selfless, altruistic behavior towards others. Researchers led by Stefan Schulrich of the University of Hamburg have now discoveredPeople with a particularly strong theory of mind are less kind when under stress.

See also  Trees against drought: New forests can mitigate climate impacts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.