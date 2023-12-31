Influenza: Vaccination during pregnancy also protects the baby

Influenza vaccination has been highly recommended for pregnant women for years to protect themselves from serious diseases. This also applies to Austria. An American study now shows that this immunization also protects newborns and children in the first six months.

The scientific study was supervised by Laila Sahni from the Department of Pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine (Houston, Texas) and was recently published in the American Journal of Medicine. JAMA Pediatrics published. She and her colleagues examined how effective influenza vaccination during pregnancy was in protecting babies younger than six months old from infections requiring hospitalization or emergency room treatment.

Scientists used this in the study German medical journal, data from the New Vaccine Surveillance Network for 2016/2017 to 2019/2020 influenza waves. The analysis included children younger than six months of age who were treated in the emergency room or hospitalized for acute respiratory illness at seven children's hospitals in the United States.