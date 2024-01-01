Here's what you need to know about the orb

Berlin. It is always there: the moon. Earth Companion fascinates both the scientific and the spiritual. What do we know about the satellite?

the moon It has always been a magnificent phenomenon in the sky and captivates humanity with its mysterious charm. Scientists such as Galileo Galilei and Johannes Kepler began studying the Moon as early as the 17th century. They wanted to know more about its surface and movements.

But people didn't just want to see the moon, they wanted to get to it. About 300 years later, in 1969, NASA and Apollo astronauts were able to land on the moon for the first time and explore it up close. the Landing on the moon It has become a symbol of human development ever since – the first successful manned flight on Earth was not until about 60 years ago.

The historic moment of the moon landing also marked a milestone in space travel and opened new horizons for our cosmic exploration Satellites. But what do we know about our neighbors today? One thing is certain: the moon Surrounded by many questions and speculations – starting with the simple question of its origins.

The Moon Myth: This is how the celestial body came into existence

There are different theories about how the moon appeared developed She can. The two best-known and most discussed approaches are collision theory (also known as the “giant impact hypothesis”) and co-accretion or double-planet theory:

Collision theory: The collision theory states that about 4.5 billion years ago, a protoplanetary body called Theia collided with the young Earth. This collision expelled debris into space, which formed over millions of years into our moon. This theory is supported by computer simulations and the similarity in the chemical composition of lunar rocks and some rocks on Earth. Co-accretion or double planet theory: According to this theory, both the Earth and the Moon were formed simultaneously from the same material around the young Sun. Here too, similarities in the chemical composition of lunar rocks and some rocks found on Earth are used as an explanation.

And there are others Theories On the formation of the moon, but it is less common. These include the separation theory, which states that the Moon was once part of the Earth and later separated from it because it was rotating too quickly. On the other hand, the capture theory posits that the Moon was originally an independent body captured by Earth's gravity. However, there is less evidence for these theories, and for this reason they are less supported by the scientific community.

Knowing the Moon: Is it a star or a planet?

The moon is neither a star nor a planet. A star is a self-luminous celestial body. As for the moon, it only reflects the sunlight that reaches it, and thus shines clearly in the night sky.

The planet, on the other hand, is spiral stars, which orbits a star, has enough mass to assume a roughly circular shape under its gravity, and is capable of removing other objects from its surroundings. The Moon does not meet any of these criteria because it does not revolve independently around the Sun, but rather revolves around the Earth. Therefore he is one Natural satellites.

The Moon: It has been studied for decades. But what do we really know about Earth's companion?

© Kevin M. Gill/EurekAlert/dpa

More on the topic of celestial bodies and space exploration:

Moon and Earth: That's why the celestial body is so important to our planet

The Moon revolves around the Earth in an elliptical orbit due to its gravity impact About tides and other phenomena on our planet:

phenomenon Moon effect Tides The Moon's gravity creates tidal forces that cause the oceans to ebb and flow. These tides have both environmental and economic impacts because they affect the behavior of marine life and are important for shipping and coastal activities. Stability of the Earth's axis The Moon plays an important role in stabilizing the Earth's axis. The tilt of the Earth's axis is crucial to the climate on Earth. Gravity's interaction with the Moon stabilizes its tilt, helping to keep the seasons relatively constant and the climate more moderate. A cultural and spiritual symbol Culturally, the moon has a long history of reverence and importance. In many cultures, it was viewed as a divine or spiritual entity and immortalized in mythology and artistic images.

Orb: Not only does the moon affect the tides on Earth, it is also supposed to affect the rhythm of sleep

© ESA/NASA – A. Gerst

In addition to the tides, the Earth's axis and its culture, the Moon also has a direct influence on the individual the people He said. It symbolizes different aspects such as femininity, transformation, time and rhythm. Accordingly, sleep, fertility and behavior are said to change during certain phases of the moon:

phenomenon Moon effect Sleeps There is a claim that the moon affects sleep. Some people are said to sleep worse or be more anxious during a full moon. fertility In some cultures and traditions, the moon is associated with fertility. It is believed that the lunar cycle affects the reproductive capacity of humans, animals and plants. behavior There is a common belief that the full moon can affect human behavior, especially by making people more emotional.

However, scientific knowledge on this matter is limited. There is no clear evidence of causality communication Between the moon and, for example, sleep behavior. These are more about cultural beliefs.

Launching the first civilian astronaut to the Chinese space station









Earth and Moon: This is how our planet affects its natural satellite

Although the Moon often appears as a silent companion to the Earth, the Earth-Earth interaction is… spiral stars Anything but one sided. While the Moon undoubtedly has a major influence on Earth, our planet also strongly influences the Moon:

Tidal forces: Just as the Moon causes tides on Earth, the Earth also affects the Moon, causing tidal forces there. Although tides on the Moon are much smaller than tides on Earth, they still exist and cause small movements of the Moon's surface. Moon surface deformation: Due to the Earth's gravity, so-called tidal mountains form on the surface of the Moon, which change their position as the Moon moves around the Earth. Moon atmosphere: The Earth also has an effect on the Moon's thin atmosphere. The lunar atmosphere is affected by solar winds and Earth's atmospheric particles, causing slight erosion and changes in its properties. Lunar orbit stability: The Earth plays a crucial role in stabilizing the Moon's orbit around the Earth. The Earth's gravitational force traps the Moon in its orbit and prevents it from drifting into another orbit or escaping into space. Tidal lock: Through tidal forces, the Earth stabilizes the Moon in what is known as a “restricted rotation,” meaning the Moon always faces the same side toward the Earth. This means that we can only see one side of the Moon from Earth, while the other side is always far away.

The relationship between the Earth and the Moon, which is shaped by tidal forces and gravitational effects, contains some phenomena and influences that defy understanding of the universe. Earth-Moon system broadens. The phenomenon of “tidal locking” is particularly interesting because it means not only that the same side of the Moon is always visible, but also that the Moon is slowly moving away from Earth.

More about the Moon and Earth:

Moon Expert: Six facts about the Moon from the European Space Agency

the “European Space Agency” The European Space Agency (ESA) has compiled more facts about the Moon. There is something surprising here:

Moon dust is dangerous: Moon dust consists of sharp and abrasive particles, but it is not yet known how harmful they are to humans. All 12 people who walked on the moon described symptoms such as sneezing and stuffy noses. The presence of water on the moon: Scientists have found water in a lunar crater. To do this, they crash a space probe into it and examine the chemicals that were dumped. The moon has its own atmosphere: The Moon has a very thin atmosphere called the exosphere. You can't breathe. Elements in the moon's atmosphere include helium, argon, sodium and potassium. The moon has resources we can use: There is sunlight on the moon that can be converted into solar energy. There is helium-3 – a non-radioactive isotope that can be used in nuclear energy. Other resources include hydrogen, which can be used as fuel to power rockets, and ice, which can be broken down into hydrogen and oxygen and also used as fuel. moon light: Every few hours you can see flashes of light on the moon's surface through a telescope. They are formed when a meteorite hits a natural satellite at high speed. These lightning strikes are called “lunar transient phenomena.”

The European Space Agency is currently investigating new areas on the Moon in order to discover additional minerals. Scientists are also looking for ways… resources From the moon. But that's not all: The space agency is also working to expand communication options on the Moon so astronauts and spacecraft on missions can better communicate with the Moon. Land To be able to communicate.