In very different Christmas Day messages, Biden discusses the case of Covid and Trump hardly refers to it

Atmosphere Biden President Donald Trump delivered completely different messages on Christmas on Friday, with an emphasis on the president-elect at Video Pain that The COVID-19 pandemic He created Americans and reminded them of our “common humanity,” while Trump made only the slightest reference to the coronavirus.

“Jill and I wish you and your family peace, joy, health and happiness this season. But we know that this year has been very difficult for many of you in our nation,” Biden said in a video message with his wife. “And we are reminded of this season of hope, our common humanity, and what we are called to do for each other.”

“Many of our fellow Americans struggle to find work, literally put food on the table, pay their rent or their mortgage, and remind us that we are on this earth to look after each other, give what we can and be a source of help and hope for friends and strangers alike.”

He also stressed that he and Jill Biden will not meet with the extended family this year, in compliance with the public health guidelines required by the epidemic.

“For the Biden family, we usually have 20-25 people at dinner on Christmas Eve, but not this year,” the president-elect said. “We will miss our family, but this is what we need to do to keep our families safe. We hope you will consider limiting travel to family gatherings as well this year.”

Nearly 330,000 Americans have died from Covid-19, There are more than 18.7 million confirmed cases of the virus in the United States

Meanwhile, Trump issued an official White House statement that did not specifically mention the epidemic.

His only admission was that “our meetings may look different than they have been in past years.”

Instead, he sent “warmest wishes” from himself and from First Lady Melania Trump “to all Americans as we celebrate Christmas.”

“While our meetings may seem different from what they have been in years past, this Christmas, like every birthday, is an opportunity for us to celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ, and to show our sincere gratitude for the abundant blessings that God has bestowed on our lives,” Trump’s message said. This season of peace, we cherish the warmth, generosity and faith that breathes life into our holiday gatherings. The love we share with our family and friends fills our hearts with joy, just as the story of the birth of Christ inspires people everywhere in the world.

Trump also thanked the military families, first responders, law enforcement officers, and front-line medical professionals who “work tirelessly to serve and protect our communities.”

In a video posted on Twitter the day before Christmas, Trump and Melania Trump grappled with the epidemic at length.

“We are fighting a global pandemic that has affected us all,” Melania Trump said in this video, thanking first responders, medical and military personnel, teachers and more.

Trump added, “We are providing millions of doses of a safe and effective vaccine that will soon end this terrible epidemic.”