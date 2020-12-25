Exclusive

Laurie Loughlin And the Joe Exotic On a bittersweet birthday … it’s their first birthday in federal prison, but at least they’re feasting on luxurious birds.

TMZ has got prison listings from across the country, and some decent Christmas fare is being served to some of America’s most famous inmates … with individual Cornish game chickens for both Lori and Joe.

Musimo And men love Soj KnightAnd the Mark David Chapman And the C- Murder They get more regular birds. Scott PetersonIt’s not very lucky, but it still does fill up on meat, potatoes, and desserts. Here is a breakdown of their spreads:

Lowry at FCI Dublin, California:

Cornish chicken with pan gravy, roast beef roasted with radish sauce, potato or gratin or roast potato, herbal rice pilaf, dinner rolls with honey apple butter, brown butter Brussels sprouts, pumpkin cheesecake, fresh fruits

If Lori doesn’t want to avoid the birds and the cow, she can opt for meatless appetizers … Stuffed Winter Squash and Bean-Stuffed Bell Peppers

Alien at FMC Fort Worth:

Baked Cornish chicken or spinach quiche, cornbread sauce, macaroni and cheese, sweet peas, pumpkin pie.

Mosimo at the University of California, Lombok:

Half a chicken, 4 oz roast beef, mac and baked cheese, yam, green beans, 2 rolls, pecan pie

If Musimo wants to go vegan … there are 4 ounces of soy chicken and 4 ounces of soy beef.

Soj at Richard J Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego:

Turkey, turkey ham, slices of beef, mashed potatoes, chicken broth, green salad and sauce, mixed vegetables, corn bread, chicken patties, sliced ​​American cheese, fruit pie

Knight can enjoy dinner and a superhero movie … the foundation’s movie channel shows the Marvel Film Festival during the holidays.

Mark at Wendy Correctional Facility in New York:

Grilled chicken breast, marinated chicken broth, baked potatoes, marinated zucchini with sauce, dinner rolls and margarine, sundae sundae

C-Murder at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in Louisiana:

Roast turkey, roast beef, gravy rice sauce, sweet peas, cranberry sauce, fruit salad, roll, sweet potato pie.

Scott at San Quentin State Prison, California: